Google leaves Macaulay Culkin “Home Alone” . . . at age 38

Who: Google, Arts & Letters Creative Co.

Why we care: Nostalgia? During the holidays? Tis the season that practically runs on the stuff. Which is why it’s no surprise that Google Trends data shows search interest in Home Alone happens every year around this time. (Last December, it spiked 1,900%.) The company with that data taps into it here, showing how 38-year-old Kevin can now use Google Assistant to survive the holidays in solo mode.

Brands know throwbacks give us all the warm n’ fuzzies, and not so surprisingly this isn’t the first time a brand has remade a classic flick in its image. Remember when Steve from Stranger Things did his best Ferris Bueller impression for Domino’s last year?

Check out Google’s behind-the-scenes video below for more about its elaborate foray into festive pop culture.