5 reasons why the D.C. attorney general is suing Facebook

The Washington, D.C., attorney general sued Facebook Wednesday in a local court, saying the company failed to protect user data and “exposed nearly half of all District residents’ data to manipulation for political purposes during the 2016 election.”

That violated the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act, according to a statement from Attorney General Karl A. Racine.

“Facebook failed to protect the privacy of its users and deceived them about who had access to their data and how it was used,” he said in the statement. “Facebook put users at risk of manipulation by allowing companies like Cambridge Analytica and other third-party applications to collect personal data without users’ permission. Today’s lawsuit is about making Facebook live up to its promise to protect its users’ privacy.”

Facebook said in a statement Wednesday that it’s reviewing the lawsuit.

“We’re reviewing the complaint and look forward to continuing our discussions with attorneys general in DC and elsewhere,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Among the ways Facebook allegedly violated the law: