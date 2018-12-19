Slindir, the dating app for “healthy” singles, knows exactly who it’s targeting

At first glance, Slindir is the type of tech invention that inspires knee-jerk guffaws and eye rolls: a Tindr for fit, healthy, “active” people who place a premium on cycling and CrossFit. “Active is our DNA, feeling good is our purpose,” reads the app tagline. It essentially feels like the end culmination of a privileged wellness culture gone too far: proof that toned, beautiful people in their pricey athleisure wear only want to date similarly beautiful people.

Everyone else? You’re basically unlovable.

The problematic name, which is more or less is a play on the word “slender,” hits the point home that this app benefits the svelte. As writer Rosemary Donahue pointed out in a recent Allure op-ed, Slindir “perpetuates the already rampant issue of fatphobia off the bat and is triggering and offensive to plus-size people, folks with body image issues, and people with eating disorders.”

Slindir’s imagery does little to counter this criticism. The app and promo materials feature white models in clingy shorts and T-shirts, while the sample image for each gender is represented by no less than Barbie and Ken dolls. Then there are the “selected activities” that loudly speak to a certain demographic: archery, badminton, car racing, golf, horseback riding, water polo, tennis, fencing, and sailing among them. Let’s just say “hip-hop dancing” is not an option.

In an interview on The Love Doctor Is In podcast, Slindir founder Andrea Miller explained the philosophy behind her company, noting that a common lifestyle was the best marker of a relationship’s success. The more niche a dating app, the better and faster it helps members find what they’re looking for.

“[Being active] affects your vacation, it’s going to affect the restaurants you eat at, it’s going to affect [you],” said Miller, later adding, “It really has nothing to do with how you look, it’s how it makes you feel.”

A quick scroll through potential candidates displays a stream of buff men claiming a love of hiking, paddling, and running. Quite a few boast of a love for intermittent fasting (obviously) or triathlons. Some simply “want someone to go to the dog park with.”