Netflix won’t slide into your DMs, but it will make jokes about your privacy concerns

Facebook is dragging a few major tech companies into a public shame spiral in the wake of a new New York Times report . The report alleged that Facebook gave several tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix, more access to users’ personal data than it ever disclosed to the public (despite claiming for years that it never sold user data ). That access included giving Spotify and Netflix “the ability to read Facebook users’ private messages,” according to the Times.

Now the official Netflix Twitter account is trying to set the record straight, by responding to the New York Times‘ tweet of the story. In a rather glib response, it tweeted: “Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone’s private messages. We’re not the type to slide into your DMs.”

While Netflix was clearly trying for a sort of “how do you do, fellow kids” response, it was pretty tone deaf considering it is being implicated in connection with a fairly egregious privacy invasion against users. Understandably, Twitter users weren’t impressed with the blasé tweet.

maybe a jokey joke isn’t the best way to respond when your company is a part of a serious accusation. — donovan copeland (@cxcope) December 19, 2018

Some Netflix employees had the capability to do so and probably did without management knowing about it. And something this serious should not be some sly joke about sliding into people’s DMs. Our fundamental human right to privacy is not a laughing matter. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 19, 2018