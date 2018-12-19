Nevada is the first U.S. state in history with female-majority legislature

On Tuesday, when county officials appointed Democrats Rochelle Thuy Nguyen and Beatrice “Bea” Angela Duran to fill two seats in the Nevada state legislature, they made history. The state is now the first in the U.S. to have a female majority in the legislature , the AP reports . The appointments mean that women now make up 50.8% of the 63 seats in the Legislature (nine of 21 seats in the state Senate and 23 of 42 seats in the Assembly).

No state has previously had a female-majority or even a 50% female legislature, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, which tracks women’s political representation. They note that throughout American history only three legislative chambers (as in either the House or the Senate) have ever had a majority of women. Only the Colorado House, New Hampshire Senate, and the Nevada Assembly.

If men are threatened by this change in power rankings, they can feel free to move to the other 49 states or build a time machine and go back to Monday when men still controlled every lawmaking body in the entire country.