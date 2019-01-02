How I redesigned Twitter to be mostly harmless

As we did with nicotine, we may someday discover that there is no safe dose of Twitter. For now, you may be (or just feel) compelled to use the platform. But who says you have to inhale its tar-filled content-vapors unfiltered? What if, when you visited twitter.com (because if you haven’t already deleted the app from your phone, do that immediately), you saw something that was barely a social network at all–and something more like a harmless linkblog? Something like… this:

I put together a CSS theme that, when combined with this Chrome extension, makes my Twitter feed look just like that screenshot above, instead of the roaring garbage fire it actually is. You can install it in about two clicks by following these instructions, but that’s not the point.

The point is that I did this without being a designer or a coder. I’m just a regular person who realized that I didn’t have to be a designer or coder in order to exercise some personal agency over a social network. And you can, too.

Step one is easy: Decide what you hate. For me, it was the gnawing sense of false urgency that Twitter’s UX encourages–to tweet, to check notifications and analytics, to scan Trending Topics and optimize my profile. There are already “read-only” versions of Twitter that put all that addictive “engagement” nonsense out of sight and out of mind–so that was my starting point.

Step two is a bit trickier: Decide what you don’t hate. After using a read-only version of Twitter, I quickly realized that I still wanted some social interactivity. At the very least, I wanted to post my own tweets. So, what I really wanted from Twitter was just two things: a naked, chronological feed, and a button to let me post. Everything else was noise.

I looked around for Chrome extensions or Twitter web apps that were already built to these specifications, but I didn’t find any. I did notice that a “write-only” version of Twitter came close, though: It uses custom CSS to chop out every part of Twitter except the tweet button. Even better, its code was editable.

Again: I can’t code. I’ve never written CSS. But Charles Eames says design is “a method of action,” so I looked at the CSS and discovered that it was less than a page long and surprisingly human-readable. There was a blob of code with “timeline” and “display:none” in it. If I wanted to put the timeline back in, but keep the rest of the Twitter experience brutally stripped down, maybe I could just delete that blob of code. I tried it. It worked.