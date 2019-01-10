Hate social media but can’t let Instagram go? This app is for you

Remember when Instagram was the fun, simple, non-toxic social network? I suppose it still is in some way, but only in comparison to the slavering hellmouth of Twitter and the democracy-poisoning Borg-cube that is Facebook. Judged on its own merits, I’d argue Instagram–which, in its mere eight years of operation, has spawned a pond-scum ecosystem of paid “influencers,” skewed the mental health of scores of teenagers , and made “Stories” a thing we all have to deal with–is a net-negative for humanity, too. Don’t you wish you could return to those just-a-feed-of-pretty-pictures days?

Thanks to a web app called Filtergram, now you can. It bills its self as being “for people who want to see some Instagram content, but aren’t too keen on the Instagram Experience itself.” Um, did it read my mind?

Filtergram is what anti-social social-network users like me call “read-only”: You can’t post, comment, or like, you can only follow. Everyone else’s comments are scrubbed out, too, as are ads and Stories. The interface design is minimal and stylish; the feed is chronological, the way God intended; you can even type in hashtags to filter out posts you don’t care about (like, say, anything #blessed). And you don’t even have to have an Instagram account in order to use it.

Ben Howdle, the 29-year-old software engineer behind Filtergram, made the app on a request from his wife.

“Earlier this year she began training to become a personal trainer, and she asked me if there was a way to create an app that could filter Instagram posts intelligently—like, ‘I’d like to see someone’s workout, but somehow avoid their beach selfie,'” Howdle says.

At first, he didn’t think it was feasible. “She reluctantly created a private Instagram account and followed a few people relevant to her studying, and was immediately hit with all the social media annoyances,” Howdle says.

Howdle took a closer look, and decided that his wife’s request was actually doable without resorting to, as he puts it, “heavy machine-learning tech.” (He achieved the smart-filtering functionality by simply outsourcing it to users: type in a hashtag, and nothing with that metadata will appear in your feed.)