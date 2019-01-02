Why you should write a letter to your future self

For the last few years on New Year’s Eve, I’ve written a letter to my future self. More specifically, I’ve addressed the letter to myself in 365 days. Most of these letters start with something like: “Dear Kate, You’ve had a great year…” And continue on as if I’m catching myself up on all of my accomplishments of the year that has yet to unfold.

Of course, these letters are usually a little overly optimistic and ambitious, and in all the years that I’ve been writing them I’ve yet to completely accurately predict the future (although there are a few things I’ve been eerily right about, like the name and gender of my baby the year I was pregnant, and others that I was just a little off on like when I’d start hosting a podcast).

I enjoy this form of New Year’s resolution writing because it paints a picture of the type of life I’d like to have, and in doing so helps me in some small way to manifest it. It’s also a nice window into what’s important to me and how over the years that changes (and often how it doesn’t). In my five years at Fast Company, I’ve led coverage of goal setting and New Year’s resolutions every January, and I think I’ve looked at the issue from every angle.

Of course different things work for different people, and there is no one foolproof, 100% guaranteed method to setting and sticking to goals. But the idea of being able to see into the future, to New Year’s Day 2020, with a future happy version of yourself is a great way to frame the more practical work of going about the actual steps to make it happen.

So with that in mind, we are kicking off 2019 with a package of stories we’re calling “Your Future Self.” Here’s what to expect:

How can you keep your New Year’s resolutions?

In the first episode of the second season of Secrets of the Most Productive People we talk to Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Charles Duhigg about how to build habits so this can be the year that you finally stick to your resolutions.