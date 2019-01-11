How to go on a low-information diet

We live in a world of unlimited information. The internet produces 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every single day. Keeping up everything is impossible when we only have 24 hours in a day, and can stand in the way of getting things done and focusing on what really matters.

Anita Williams Woolley, associate professor of organizational behavior and theory at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, says the biggest problem with information overload is the constant stream of interruptions. “Doing something such as writing an email while being constantly interrupted can lead you to spend at least twice as long writing it, and the quality of the final product will be significantly lower than if it was written without interruptions,” she says.

And switching our focus isn’t the only problem associated with our overconsumption of data. “The more information you consume, the more likely that some of it will be thought-provoking or upsetting and will stay in the back of your mind even as you try to move on to do other things,” says Woolley. This cognitive burden can make you feel more burned out at the end of the day and can harm your ability to concentrate on the task at hand.

Digital detoxes are heralded as the answer to our data consumption woes. Shut everything off, they say. But a digital detox may not be possible for everyone. After all, for many of us, our livelihoods are connected to our devices. Instead, a low-information diet may be the answer.

A low-information diet doesn’t mean cutting out data entirely, but, rather, choosing the information that you need to consume. “Like any other diet, moderation is key to success,” says internet marketing expert Larry Bailin. “Food is not harmful, too much food is harmful. To lose weight, you pick and choose what to eat, when to eat, and why to eat it.” Controlling the data you consume means selecting the data that is critical to your success, while ignoring the data that is not.

Follow these four steps to go on a low-information diet:

Develop a ranking system

Of the hundreds of emails you receive in a day, how many actually demand your attention right away? Probably only a handful, right? Yet so many of us are accustomed to looking at and answering every email as soon as it comes in, removing our focus from the meaningful work we’re doing.