33 of our favorite tweets of 2018

When sociologists and anthropologists of the future look back on our time to find out what made us tick, one of the main records they may turn to is Twitter’s archives. The social network has become the unofficial ledger of record in many ways. It’s where we go to gloat or complain, to share messages of love and hate, and to find the news–or spread fake news, for that matter. It’s even the primary medium the president of the United States uses to communicate his thoughts to the world.

In other words, Twitter is a microcosm of our life and times. Looking back at a year’s worth of tweets can give us a glimpse into what moved the world in 2018. With that in mind, we’ve assembled this collection of some of our favorite tweets of the year. These are the ones that provoked emotion—be it laughter, agreement, wistfulness, or bafflement.

The tweets that made us laugh

THE INFINITY STONES WERE HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT pic.twitter.com/NxzDSs0rgd — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) May 2, 2018

I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of Olive Garden commercials and then asked it to write an Olive Garden commercial of its own. Here is the first page. pic.twitter.com/CKiDQTmLeH — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 13, 2018

Wild bee: just getting snack

Me: no prob bee Mason bee: just make house

Me: build a way b Honey bee:jus sampling the lavenders

Me: you know I got an assortment Bumble bee: hey *bonk* I jus *bonk* I h

Me: *holds flower still* Wasp: I'LL SEE U IN HELL

Me: U TELL THEM WHO SENT U — ???? C.M. Galdre ???? (@CMGaldre) July 8, 2018

Me, in literally any professional situation pic.twitter.com/hOHLdypwtx — Derek Attig (they/them) (@bookmobility) October 12, 2018