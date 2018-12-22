33 of our favorite tweets of 2018

When sociologists and anthropologists of the future look back on our time to find out what made us tick, one of the main records they may turn to is Twitter’s archives. The social network has become the unofficial ledger of record in many ways. It’s where we go to gloat or complain, to share messages of love and hate, and to find the news–or spread fake news, for that matter. It’s even the primary medium the president of the United States uses to communicate his thoughts to the world.
In other words, Twitter is a microcosm of our life and times. Looking back at a year’s worth of tweets can give us a glimpse into what moved the world in 2018. With that in mind, we’ve assembled this collection of some of our favorite tweets of the year. These are the ones that provoked emotion—be it laughter, agreement, wistfulness, or bafflement.
The tweets that made us laugh
THE INFINITY STONES WERE HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT pic.twitter.com/NxzDSs0rgd
— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) May 2, 2018
I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of Olive Garden commercials and then asked it to write an Olive Garden commercial of its own. Here is the first page. pic.twitter.com/CKiDQTmLeH
— Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 13, 2018
Wild bee: just getting snack
Me: no prob bee
Mason bee: just make house
Me: build a way b
Honey bee:jus sampling the lavenders
Me: you know I got an assortment
Bumble bee: hey *bonk* I jus *bonk* I h
Me: *holds flower still*
Wasp: I'LL SEE U IN HELL
Me: U TELL THEM WHO SENT U
— ???? C.M. Galdre ???? (@CMGaldre) July 8, 2018
Me, in literally any professional situation pic.twitter.com/hOHLdypwtx
— Derek Attig (they/them) (@bookmobility) October 12, 2018
You can always tell when Sting has been in to return his books. pic.twitter.com/KmEEWfWsLE
— Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 13, 2018
Bean bag chairs are venus fly traps for anyone over 35
— ob???? (@obijawn) August 31, 2018
WAITER: Is Pepsi okay?
ME: Is anything okay?
— Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) March 19, 2018
A guy on the train just said “it’s 5 o clock somewhere!” to his friend. It’s 5:08 here
— Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) October 18, 2018
The tweets that made us cry
— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 12, 2018
There’s new CDC data out about gun deaths in America. Last year saw the most gun deaths in 40 years, nearly 40,000 people. What is wrong with us? This is not a problem we should have at all, let alone one that’s getting worse.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 16, 2018
John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.
But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018
I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd
— Carly Novell (@car_nove) February 15, 2018
Losing Bill Goldman made me cry. My favorite book of all time is The Princess Bride. I was honored he allowed me to make it into a movie. I visited with him last Saturday. He was very weak but his mind still had the Goldman edge. I told him I loved him. He smiled & said fuck you.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 16, 2018
The tweets that gave us hope
Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2018
Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018
You’re 25 years old.
You see a movie with an all-asian cast at a screening and for some reason you’re crying and you can’t stop. You’ve never seen a cast like this in Hollywood. Everyone is beautiful.
You’re so happy you’re Chinese. #CrazyRichAsians #RepresentationMatters
— Kimmy Yam (@kimmythepooh) August 18, 2018
The tweets that made us go WTF?
….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
not a cell phone in sight. just living in the moment. absolutely beautiful, wish we could go back pic.twitter.com/iAmo0IQepR
— (not) joe (@TravusHertl) November 6, 2018
The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018
The tweets that hit the nail on the head
nope, not today.
— Oscar the Grouch (@OscarTheGrouch) November 12, 2018
How about… no.
Sometimes political media is too fixated on personalities instead of policies.
The whole country JUST went through an exhausting midterm election. We need a break.
Can we instead talk about healthcare, a living wage, legalizing cannabis, GND, & other issues? https://t.co/JoiNmsgNTH
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 13, 2018
We should name mass shootings the way we do hurricanes but after Republicans who accept payments from the @NRA.
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) November 8, 2018
Self-care in 2018 is taking a break from your endless rage to be unbelievably devastated.
— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 28, 2018
Just read the FBI report on Kavanaugh – if that’s an investigation, it’s a bullshit investigation. pic.twitter.com/9D8oeVMEoU
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 4, 2018
Jackson Katz, a social researcher, asked men what they do on a daily basis to avoid being sexually assaulted. Then he asked women. pic.twitter.com/GjniLR4iIZ
— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) September 30, 2018
why are so many young people flocking to brands on social media for love, guidance, and attention? I'll tell you why. they're isolated from real communities, working service jobs they hate while barely making ends meat, and are living w/ unchecked personal/mental health problems
— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) September 26, 2018
Sending my love to #parkland. #guncontrol #policyandchange pic.twitter.com/lGnYTytBfm
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 15, 2018
And finally, the tweets that summed up 2018 in a nutshell
The #mprraccoon is the perfect 2018 metaphor. pic.twitter.com/rsgKwyPlHg
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 12, 2018
Since I can't stop thinking about this:
1. Trump at the G7 in Canada.
2. Obama at the G7 in Germany (2015) pic.twitter.com/Oz6j6a4ZKs
— Celeste P. (@Celeste_pewter) June 10, 2018
No Looney Tunes character stands the test of time better than Wile E. Coyote: a self-defeating dipshit who can't stop ordering packages from a shitty, indifferent corporation
— wwwdmmmffnn (@woodmuffin) December 11, 2018
Women will have the last word. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but we will. And we won’t go backwards.
Hart Senatepic.twitter.com/lgoZcNiawt
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 4, 2018
Oh, there's a cost. https://t.co/f10v38feAq
— Christmas Ape (@Brennanator) October 1, 2018
Every woman in the group chat today pic.twitter.com/E5JnNYLYAU
— Rosa O'Hara (@RosaO_Hara) September 28, 2018