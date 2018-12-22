advertisement
33 of our favorite tweets of 2018

These are the tweets that made us laugh, cry, and go WTF throughout the year.

[Photo: Flickr user Karunakar Rayker]
By Michael Grothaus

When sociologists and anthropologists of the future look back on our time to find out what made us tick, one of the main records they may turn to is Twitter’s archives. The social network has become the unofficial ledger of record in many ways. It’s where we go to gloat or complain, to share messages of love and hate, and to find the news–or spread fake news, for that matter. It’s even the primary medium the president of the United States uses to communicate his thoughts to the world.

In other words, Twitter is a microcosm of our life and times. Looking back at a year’s worth of tweets can give us a glimpse into what moved the world in 2018. With that in mind, we’ve assembled this collection of some of our favorite tweets of the year. These are the ones that provoked emotion—be it laughter, agreement, wistfulness, or bafflement.

The tweets that made us laugh

The tweets that made us cry

The tweets that gave us hope

The tweets that made us go WTF?

The tweets that hit the nail on the head

And finally, the tweets that summed up 2018 in a nutshell

