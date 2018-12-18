Conservative media can’t even handle Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taking time off for self-care

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking a few days off at the holiday for self-care. It’s an important step for anyone who wants to ward off burnout, and the newly elected Congresswoman is a prime candidate for burnout –what her with being in a brand new job that has put a lot on her plate, thrown her into prolonged pressure, and put her under constant scrutiny before she has even officially started.

“I am starting a week of self-care where I am taking the week off and taking care of me. I don’t know how to do that though, so I would appreciate any and all self-care tips,” she said in an Instagram video.

Her announcement was lauded by many followers who themselves have faced down burnout, but the right-leaning press had other thoughts on it. Fox News, for instance, decried Ocasio-Cortez’s mini-vacation by noting that she “hasn’t yet started her new job, but she’s already taking a break” (as if the campaign and congressional orientation process were no work at all). Breitbart denounced her need for “ablutions” and directed readers to one seemingly disgruntled voter who lives in Ocasio-Cortez’s district. TheBlaze said even the announcement of her “self-care sabbatical” was “seething with political dogma” for noting in her tweet that “self-care is political” for working people, immigrants, and the poor, “not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed.”

It’s as if these conservative critics don’t realize that burnout is real, prevalent, and has a significant impact on the health, happiness, and productivity of employees. It also happens to be totally preventable. In other words, let a person face-mask without judgment, people!