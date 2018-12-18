Here is Amazon’s customer service phone number

One of the worst parts about shopping on Amazon is that there’s no one to talk to when things go wrong. Or is there?

You don’t need to settle for online chats! Few people realize that Amazon actually has a phone number that you can call when a package doesn’t arrive in time, or it arrives looking like it was thrown from an airplane without a parachute, then dragged down the highway by the UPS truck. If a package gets stolen off your porch? You can call the number to ask for a refund.

I couldn’t find the Amazon Customer Service number on the website or in the app. But here it is:

1 (888) 280-4331

Use responsibly, and be nice to the operators.