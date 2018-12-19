This sleek electric car prototype charges in the sun

Inside a gleaming new factory that opened this week in the Dutch city of Helmond, engineers are beginning to build the first prototypes of a new electric car that is designed to be able to charge directly from solar cells on the roof.

Though the car can also charge with a traditional plug, with solar power built into the car, “you don’t need charging points anymore,” says Lex Hoefsloot, the CEO of Lightyear, the startup building the new car, which it plans to have hit the market in 2020. “That means you get rid of the whole chicken-and-egg problem you have around electric cars: There’s not many electric cars because there’s no infrastructure, and there’s no infrastructure because there’s no electric cars. You can kind of [circumvent] that process by making an electric car that doesn’t rely on infrastructure.”

Hoefsloot first began developing the concept of the car as a student at the Eindhoven University of Technology, where he was part of a team that developed a car that won the World Solar Challenge in 2013 and again in 2015, driving nearly 1,000 miles on a single charge. In 2016, the engineers realized that the basic concept was commercially viable, and went straight from the university to launch a startup, finding both investors and others with experience in the car industry–including ex-Tesla employees–to bring a new version of the car to market.

“We saw that the technology we used–the solar cells and the battery cells and the motors–were getting much better from year to year,” says Hoefsloot. “In the first car that we built for the Solar Challenge we had solar cells that were 22% efficient, and two years after that they were 24% efficient. That meant a 10% increase in energy yield. That keeps happening every two years. So that means at some point it is really kind of trivial to use solar power as a way of charging.”

That doesn’t mean the cars run directly from the solar cells on the roof. But sunshine can charge the battery inside, which stores the power for use at any time. It works in part because the car is ultra-efficient. While the design of the car hasn’t fully been revealed, the company says that the body of the car is much lighter than normal, both because of the materials and the design; the car uses in-wheel motors rather than a transmission. Design features make the car aerodynamic, including cameras instead of side-view mirrors, a streamlined undercarriage, and an air suspension system that can change the height of the car to minimize drag. Every element of the car is designed to make it use as little energy as possible. Depending on the configuration of the car, the battery can have a range of nearly 500 miles on a charge.

“If you improve the aerodynamics of the car so you use less energy, then what happens is that you can use a smaller battery and still get the same range,” says Hoefsloot. “Then when you have a small battery, you have less weight, so that means you have even less energy consumption. And then that’s a feedback loop that keeps going.”

The team researched typical car use in the Netherlands (the car will be available first in Europe, coming to the U.S. the following year), and found that cars spend most daylight hours outside while car owners are at work. While cars sit in parking lots–or on the street–the panels on the roof can charge. The solar cells keep charging even if the car is partially in shade. The battery can also be charged via standard chargers or a regular electric outlet. But the company hopes it can primarily run on the sun. In a particularly sunny city like L.A., if you drive around 10,000 miles a year, solar power would cover 96% of your commute, according to a calculator on the startup’s website. In Amsterdam, it would cover 52%; in a year, you’d charge around 16 times, with a 103-stretch in the summer covered solely by the sun.