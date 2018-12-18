Lil Jon drops epic (and bonkers) Xmas song with the Kool-Aid Man

Christmas traditions have many facets–the food, the family, the Santa, the Baby Jesus, the Kool-Aid… wait, what?

Eggnog and mulled wine may be the more established seasonal drinks, but a new high-octane collaboration between Lil Jon and Kool-Aid is aiming to put the summertime staple on your holiday radar.

Created with agency Mcgarrybowen, it’s the newest entry in the canon of branded holiday hymns. As collaborations go, Lil Jon pulls most of the weight here, shout-singing the chorus, “All I really want for Christmas, is everything on my list, baby!” For his part, Kool-Aid Man does sing a couple of “Jingle Bells” verses but–like a Sugar Water Groot–only using the words in his signature catchphrase “Oh yeah.”

Think of it as a yuletide ode to sugar water and unfettered greed. It’s the musical equivalent of probably the brattiest, most selfish kid you could ever imagine on Christmas.

“Having a party on Christmas eve, and I gotta whole lotta Christmas glee! A whole lotta gifts I’d like to receive, and you know all year I’ve been planting the seeds!”

This song is to Christmas what the Beastie Boys’ “Girls” is to gender equality, equal parts catchy and culturally tone deaf. Like visiting the mall on December 24th, it’s a lot of fun at first but after about a minute makes you want to tie yourself to the nearest Christmas tree and set yourself on fire. “Oh yeah!”