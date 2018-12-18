How to watch the four rocket launches today, including SpaceX and Blue Origin

It’s a historic day of sorts for the rocket industry. A record-breaking four different rockets will all launch today, but each rocket is being launched by a different company, reports Bloomberg . Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, France’s Arianespace, and Boeing’s and Lockheed Martin’s United Launch Alliance all have scheduled lift-offs today–and you can watch them all.

SpaceX is the first one on the launchpad with a Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to take off at 9:11 a.m. local time from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It’ll be carrying a satellite for the U.S. Air Force. To watch this launch just head over to SpaceX’s webcast page or watch the live stream below.

Just 19 minutes later at 8:30 a.m. CST Blue Origin will be launching its suborbital New Shepard capsule from West Texas. The capsule will be uncrewed and will be taking a NASA-sponsored payload into space. You can watch the launch live at Blue Origin’s webcast page or watch the live stream below.

France’s Arianespace is the third to launch. One of its Soyuz rockets will be carrying a spy satellite for the French military called CSO-1 into orbit. The rocket will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 11:37 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can watch it live on Arianespace’s website.

Finally, the last launch of the day will be for United Launch Alliance, which is a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. It’ll be launching a Delta Heavy rocket on the NROL-71 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. It’s scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 8:57 p.m. EST (5:57 p.m. PST). You can watch that launch live on ULA’s website or you can also watch the live stream below.