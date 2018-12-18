How community activists are gearing up to fight Amazon’s new offices

It’s been just over month since Amazon announced the end of its the protracted search for its second headquarters and announced it would be expanding to Long Island City, New York, and Crystal City, Virginia, and adding an “operations hub” in Nashville. But rather than acclimating to the idea of Amazon in their midst, organizers in the three cities are doubling down on resisting it.

Beginning on December 15, coalitions of community groups in northern Virginia, Nashville, and New York are flooding public forums and meetings of elected officials to bring the perspective of their members into the Amazon discussions–where organizers say it’s been notably lacking all along. In Nashville, organizers will meet at the local Industrial Development Board to try to gain insight into the deal (the details of which have still not been made public) and put pressure on the board to demand community benefits from Amazon before it moves to a vote for approval. In northern Virginia, activists are demanding that elected officials in Arlington County–who will ultimately vote to approve Amazon’s arrival–will protect communities most at risk for displacement due to Amazon’s arrival. And in Long Island City, activists are calling on local leaders to rescind the deal with Amazon–and reapportion the subsidies they have slated for the company to fund community needs.

The search that resulted in the two HQ2 sites in Long Island City and northern Virginia, as well as the new operations center in Nashville, gained attention for its secrecy. Rather than going through a public process, Amazon held private meetings with some local leaders to secure incentives for its arrival. In New York, for instance, Amazon is expected to receive nearly $3 billion in subsidies. Virginia, in addition to raising a tax on hotel rooms to pay for Amazon’s arrival (and rebranding its headquarter location as “National Landing“), promised to give the e-commerce giant advance warning of any Freedom of Information Act requests filed by reporters or activists, essentially ensuring the company will have time to cover itself before falling under public scrutiny. Both cities will use public money to fund helipads for upper-level Amazon employees.

Amid all the public money slated to flow to a company whose CEO’s personal wealth grew by an average of $260 million per day this year, activists feel there was inadequate discussion around what, if anything, the company will deliver to communities. There’s the promise of jobs–the two HQ2 cities will gain 25,000 each, while Amazon has pledged 5,000 in Nashville. But who are those jobs for–and are jobs enough to offset the potential effects of Amazon’s arrival in these cities?

Not according to Odessa Kelly, an organizer with Nashville Organized for Action and Hope, an interfaith group in the city and a member of the coalition Stand Up Nashville. In all three cities, unemployment is low, but housing and cost of living are already high, and Amazon’s presence could make them rise further. “Amazon is coming in saying they’ll bring six-figure jobs, but who is going to get those jobs?” Kelly says. “I have a feeling they’ll try to move people from Seattle, instead of uplifting the citizens here.” Organizers in New York and northern Virginia have expressed similar concerns. Lee Carter, a socialist state representative from Manassas, Virginia (just outside of Arlington County), has spoken out against Amazon’s presence in the region, saying it will exacerbate unaffordability and doesn’t offer real benefits. “There’s this conventional wisdom that says, ‘More jobs magically fix everything’,” he said in RVA magazine. “That’s not what we need. We need the jobs we have to pay better.”

But the issue of jobs–who they are for, and what they will be–is just one question mark for communities as they try to predict the effect of Amazon on their region. “We just don’t know,” is one of the main refrains from organizers. “The community groups we partner with are concerned about the lack of transparency in the process,” says Danny Cendejas, an organizer with the northern Virginia Latinx advocacy umbrella group, La ColectiVA. “It’s repeating a cycle of exclusion where the people who are most going to be affected by this are the ones who are left out.” He cites the fact that in Northern Virginia, most homeowners are white, while minorities are mainly renters, and could see their homes priced out from under them as Amazon moves in. On Arlington County’s Spanish website, there’s not a single mention of the Amazon deal. Roshan Abraham, another organizer, says the county has done no outreach to groups who stand to be affected by Amazon.

This is what the actions before the holidays aim to address. “We’re working with organizations and locals to formulate demands along with community folks, to get that process that government officials should have had,” Cendejas says. “A big thing that we’re thinking about is that this can’t be the status quo–we can’t have the secrecy between officials and businesses.” On December 15, activists attended a meeting of the Arlington County Board to express concerns about the lack of outreach to communities of color, and to call for Spanish translation at all future events related to the Amazon deal between now and February, which is when the Arlington County Board will hold an initial vote to approve Amazon’s arrival. The board is likely to authorize the tech company’s expansion in the region, Cendejas says, but there will be a series of votes in the years to come about more particular points of the deal, like what percentage of local people will be hired to fill the promised 25,000 jobs. La ColectiVA aims to have a consistent presence at board meetings through February. The group, Cendejas says, aims to ensure that vulnerable residents of the area will receive protection against rising rents, and be able to access the benefits that Amazon will reportedly attract, like stronger schools and public transportation. (We reached out to Amazon for comment, and will update the story if we hear back.)