A look back at Ariana Grande’s record-breaking (and heartbreaking) 2018

She experienced soaring career highs, with a No. 1 album and her first No. 1 single, as well as crushing personal lows, with the death of her ex-boyfriend and a broken engagement. What makes Grande’s 2018 all the more remarkable is that it came on the heels of last year’s terrorist attack that killed 22 people during her Manchester Arena show. Allison Kaye, president at Grande’s management group SB Projects, assumed the game plan going into 2018 would be less working and more healing. But Grande called an audible.

“We thought she was going to be slowing down. We thought she was going to be taking some time to process what had happened,” Kaye says. “But then she got in the studio and started making more records that related to it, and found that it was much more therapeutic for her to both be busy and getting out her feelings through her music.”

For Tommy Brown, a longtime friend and producer, the wave Grande is riding now has everything to do with her tapping into the most private of emotions and sharing them with the public. “I love this honest moment she’s having,” he says. “I’m not saying she wasn’t honest on her other records–it’s just the vulnerability of where and how she really feels.”

Fast Company charted Grande’s monumental year month-by-month, with Kaye and Brown adding context.

January

Grande drops a cryptic Instagram post on New Years Eve hinting at new music.

February

Grande falls ill and on doctor’s orders, cancels her flight to London, where she was scheduled to perform a tribute at the 2018 Brit Awards for the Manchester victims.

Grande wins “Hero of the Year” at the NME Awards in the U.K.

March

Grande performs at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

Her completed album gets a private listening party–and rave reviews from her mom.