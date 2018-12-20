The 25 best new apps of 2018

Just when you thought there weren’t any more apps worth downloading, along comes 2018 with plenty of fresh ideas. Some of these apps first appeared this year, while others are significant upgrades. Either way, they’ll all help you make better use of your phone, tablet, or computer.

Anti-snooping made simple

Thanks to the U.S. Congress, internet users’ online activity is now fair game for tracking and monetization by internet providers. One way to fight back is with Cloudflare 1.1.1.1, a free app that sets you up with Cloudflare’s encrypted DNS resolver. DNS is sort of like the internet’s phone book, connecting common website addresses (such as google.com) to the numerical IP addresses that those websites actually use. Cloudflare’s DNS service prevents internet providers from easily collecting info about your web activity, and the free app takes all the hassle out of setting this up. [iOS, Android] Password protection

While any decent password manager will help break your worst login habits (like using the same password everywhere), 1Password now goes a step further. A new feature called Watchtower monitors for stolen passwords, calls out your weakest and most reused passwords, and even lists sites where you can activate two-factor authentication. Watchtower is part of 1Password 7, which also includes a fresh design, rich notes, Mac app integration, and safer storage of its encryption key in the Secure Enclave of Macs with Touch ID. [Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, Chrome OS] Find stuff faster Transportation for the carless: Google Maps is great for getting directions with a single mode of travel, but what if you want to mix and match? Cowlines is designed specifically for folks who don’t have their own car, and combines public transit, ride shares, bike shares, and walking to find the fastest and cheapest routes. It’s currently available in 62 North American cities. [iOS] DNA tests for music

For the last six years, WhoSampled has allowed music fans to trace samples and cover songs back to the original artists. A major app update this year added Shazam-like music recognition, so you can grab that sample data when you’re out at the bar. The app is free on Android and $4 on iOS, and the recognition feature costs $10 per year. [iOS, Android] Who’s got the game?

While plenty of streaming video search engines already exist (one example, Reelgood, made our list last year), B/R Live searches specifically for sports. For any upcoming game, you can see where to watch it on TV, through streaming services, on the radio, and even at nearby bars. It even covers niche streaming services such as ESPN+, and occasionally offers some sporting events for free. [iOS, Android]

Discover a new favorite utility or two Virtual tape measure

Even if it can’t match the accuracy of a ruler, Apple’s Measure app is great for sizing up boxes, furniture, and other flat surfaces in a pinch. Just use your iPhone or iPad camera to find an object, hit the + button while pointing at the edges, and let Apple’s augmented reality tech handle the measurements. [iOS] Text from your laptop

Cross-device messaging is finally a standard Android feature with Android Messages for the Web. Head to messages.android.com on a computer or tablet, then scan the QR code in Android’s Messages app (found behind the menu button, under “Messages for web”). Now you can dish out texts on a real keyboard without having to install any third-party apps. [web] Fast photo transfers

It’s still an “experimental” app, but Microsoft’s Photos Companion app is already a fast and easy way to send pictures to your PC over Wi-Fi. Just follow the instructions under “How do I use this app,” then use the Import button in the Windows 10 Photos app to start grabbing images from your camera roll. It beats waiting for your cloud storage service to finish syncing. [iOS, Android] Get creative Mobile editing studio

Who says an iPad can’t replace your laptop? For video editing, at least, LumaFusion might be all you need, offering multi-track support, dozens of effects, and pro tools such as anchoring and slip editing. A pair of meaty updates this year brought even more features, including network storage drive support and a huge library of royalty-free media. The $20 asking price is on the high end for an iOS app, but it beats paying hundreds for Final Cut. [iOS] Because the world needs more podcasts

After a foray into short-form audio didn’t pan out, Anchor pivoted this year to become a simple podcast creation app. You can start recording by holding the phone up to your ear, and invite other folks to participate remotely. Once you’ve recorded some segments, you can shuffle them around, edit individual audio files, and publish the finished work to major podcasting platforms. You can even opt into sponsorships and start getting paid—assuming anyone wants to hear what you have to say. [iOS, Android] On-the-go artistry

Procreate has long been an essential tool for iPad artists. This year, its developers completely rewrote its iPhone counterpart, Procreate Pocket. Version 2.0 has a new interface that keeps menu bars to a minimum, and it achieves near feature parity with the iPad edition with 136 brushes and the same drawing engine. It can also export time-lapse videos of your creations, and—since iPhones don’t support Apple’s Pencil—uses 3D Touch for pressure-sensitive sketching. [iOS]

Upgrade yourself Step your game up

One of the neater uses of Apple’s ARKit framework, HomeCourt is a virtual basketball trainer that watches you shoot hoops through the iPhone or iPad camera. Beyond just detecting makes and misses, the app breaks down stats such as release angle and jump height, then provides advice on how to improve. HomeCourt is free to try, but you’ll need a subscription (starting at $5 per month) to track more than 300 shots per month. [iOS] Coding made fun

While plenty of apps will teach you to code, Grasshopper frames its lessons as a series of puzzles to solve, making it a bit more enjoyable and less intimidating than your average lesson. You can either start with some coding fundamentals, or dive right into JavaScript, one of the most popular ways to build interactive websites. This is one of several projects to arise from Area 120, Google’s two-year-old, in-house incubator. [iOS, Android] Software-enhanced friendship

Relationship management software is already essential in the business world, but Ryze takes that idea and applies it to your personal life. For any contact, you can set up periodic reminders to get in touch, and attach notes to help you remember past conversations. It even takes a page from Snapchat and creates “streaks” for all the times you’ve successfully stayed in touch. Several apps with this kind of functionality have launched this year, but Ryze is the most fleshed out. [iOS] Spend wisely

Finance management app Qapital became a subscription service this year, and also began to act more like a bank, FDIC insurance and all. Customers can now get a debit card, set aside a portion of paychecks for expenses, and even invest some savings into a stock portfolio. Plans range from $3 per month to $12 per month, depending on which features you want. That might be a small price to pay, with Qapital claiming to save users $1,500 per year on average. [iOS, Android]