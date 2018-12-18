Blue Origin launch live stream: How to watch the NASA-sponsored New Shepard blastoff

The private sector’s race to the stars continues today as Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin prepares to launch its New Shepard rocket into space.

Carrying nine NASA-sponsored tech and research payloads, the rocket will blast off from the company’s launch facility in west Texas, with a target time of 8:30 a.m. CST (9:30 a.m. EST). The launch marks the New Shepard’s 10th mission. According to Blue Origin, the mission is part of NASA’s Flight Opportunities program, which provides access to researchers studying microgravity for technology development.

We are targeting the next launch of #NewShepard tomorrow at 8:30 am CST / 14:30 UTC. Mission will take a cabin full of @NASA-sponsored payloads into space. Follow the launch live at https://t.co/6DpTdTfMEw and check out the payloads flying with us https://t.co/cR5m3rM7jO #NS10 pic.twitter.com/2CZrtXR7Zs — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) December 17, 2018

If you’re looking to watch the launch online, Blue Origin is offering a live stream on its website and YouTube page. I’ve also embedded the video below. Safe travels!