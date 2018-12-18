advertisement
Blue Origin launch live stream: How to watch the NASA-sponsored New Shepard blastoff

[Photo: courtesy of Blue Origin]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The private sector’s race to the stars continues today as Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin prepares to launch its New Shepard rocket into space.

Carrying nine NASA-sponsored tech and research payloads, the rocket will blast off from the company’s launch facility in west Texas, with a target time of 8:30 a.m. CST (9:30 a.m. EST). The launch marks the New Shepard’s 10th mission. According to Blue Origin, the mission is part of NASA’s Flight Opportunities program, which provides access to researchers studying microgravity for technology development.

If you’re looking to watch the launch online, Blue Origin is offering a live stream on its website and YouTube page. I’ve also embedded the video below. Safe travels!

