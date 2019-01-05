What companies should be doing to retain talent in 2019

As a startup in the HR tech space, we’re constantly keeping an eye out for changes to HR practices and the impact they have on the workplace. Currently, we’re seeing that the way companies measure performance has evolved again.

In a recent survey, Aberdeen found that 83% of companies suffer from low engagement. While that’s not new, the surprise is that leaders’ biggest hurdle is a lack of ability to define engagement in a meaningful way. As they struggle to do so, they are incurring losses in productivity, innovation potential, and tenure among their people.

This raises the question: Is engagement the right metric to focus on?

The survey also found that best-in-class companies achieve stronger business results by creating work environments that focus on increasing individuals’ potential to contribute, rather than on company-wide engagement. In other words, they are moving beyond engagement to people enablement.

This is further aligned with the fourth trend in Deloitte’s most recent human capital trends report: “Shifting toward a model that empowers individuals to acquire valuable experiences, explore new roles, and continually reinvent themselves.” Yet 59% of Deloitte’s human capital survey respondents rate their organizations as not effective or only somewhat effective at empowering people to manage their own careers. As a result, lack of a proper employee development plan becomes the leading cause of losing young talent.

All of this supports the acceleration of professional growth in a holistic way. It’s no longer about setting people on a linear track, but rather about helping them understand their strengths, and how they can use them to develop their own career path.

Here are our top six recommendations on how companies can retain talent in 2019 and beyond, by focusing on people enablement.