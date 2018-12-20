Mozilla’s privacy-first mobile browser just got a lot easier to use

Silicon Valley data agreements, Cambridge Analytica-like consultancies, surreptitious location-tracking apps, and just a flood of creepy advertising. You’re not being paranoid about online privacy if they really are out to get you. To keep you safe, Mozilla introduced a special privacy-first version of the Firefox browser, called Focus, for Android and iOS a few years ago. And today it gets significant upgrades–maintaining privacy protections while tuning down the usability compromises they had entailed.

Firefox Focus comes in a default mode with many privacy features turned up all the way. That includes blocking all trackers: Cookies (small data files) or code-laced ads that phone home with information such as sites you visit or how you navigate around those sites. The aggressive cookie blocking, however, can often cause glitches in how websites load and appear.

Mozilla has added fine-grained controls to limit the problem in its Android version of Focus. For reasons I’ll explain in a moment, it couldn’t do the same with the iOS app. But Mozilla adds other fixes that make browsing better on iOS: the ability to enable search suggestions and to autocomplete URLs as you type.

Big Android fixes

Let’s start with the Android upgrades, beginning with a quick refresher on cookies. These small data files, stored in web browsers, perform many useful functions. For instance, they may allow a website to “remember” you and your preferences by writing your username into the cookie, which it can read when you return to the site. But many cookies that a website drops into your browser come from third parties that may use them to store information about where you go around the web. Data brokers and social networks, for instance, can use these cookies to identify you across the web and build profiles on you, allowing, for instance, advertisers to deliver creepily specific offers.

Problem is, Focus originally blocked all these third-party cookies–including ones that don’t facilitate tracking. Pinterest, for example, is a third party that uses cookies to facilitate its clipping service, one that people voluntarily sign up for. Mozilla’s scorched-earth approach to third-party cookies, however, can often cause websites to malfunction. Sites like Facebook or Netflix may not allow people to even log in until they enable cookies.

Mozilla started working on this problem in the “desktop” (PC, Mac, and Linux) versions of Firefox, introducing what it called enhanced tracking protection as an experimental feature in August and adding it as an option in the standard (aka Release) version in October. Now the same capability comes to Android.

