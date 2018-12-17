Advertisers are dropping Tucker Carlson for demonizing immigrants

Tucker Carlson may or may not be a white nationalist, but he certainly plays one on TV .

Just this year alone, the ever-bloviating pundit with permanently perplexed facial paralysis has complained that white people aren’t “designed” to live around immigrant communities, tried to disprove the idea that diversity is a virtue, and earned shout-outs from Richard Spencer, the prominent white nationalist who earned plaudits in 2016 from the Los Angeles Times and others for not dressing like a hobo clown. Prompted by media watchdogs such as Sleeping Giants and Jordan Uhl, however, some advertisers have become uncomfortable supporting Carlson’s most recent rant.

Last night, Tucker Carlson opened his show by saying immigration makes America “poorer, and dirtier, and more divided." An offensive, dehumanizing and racist statement. That segment ended with an ad from @pacificlife. pic.twitter.com/ryjauzYloq — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 14, 2018

Fox News’s professionally angry propagandist began last Thursday’s show railing against immigrants in general, claiming that they make America “poorer, dirtier, and more divided.” Jordan Uhl, who works with MoveOn.org and has a large Twitter following, tweeted out a clip of the performance and tagged the financial agency Pacific Life, whose advertisement ran on Fox News immediately following the rant. Whether spurred on by Uhl’s specific, popular tweet or an overall online outcry, Pacific Life announced on Friday that it was pulling its ads from Carlson’s show to “reevaluate” this business relationship.

Pacific Life insurance, which has advertised on Tucker Carlson's show for a year, said they "strongly disagree" with his comments last night about immigration and are pausing their ads on his show for the next few weeks as they "reevaluate" relationship https://t.co/o4eL7v5LCA — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 14, 2018

Uhl and Sleeping Giants continued tweeting the clip of the show at other Carlson advertisers through the week to gauge whether they, too, perhaps felt uncomfortable supporting Carlson’s attack on immigrants.

On Monday afternoon, another advertiser, the job site Indeed, announced it had no plans to advertise on Carlson’s show in the future.