Cynthia Nixon lost the election, but is still running New York’s 2019 agenda

Cynthia Nixon may have lost the Democratic primary to unseat incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), but that hasn’t stopped her from setting the agenda for the state.

Cuomo unveiled his 2019 political agenda, and it looks vaguely familiar. In fact, it’s a near mirror image of the platform that Nixon campaigned on, including legalizing recreational marijuana, ending cash bail, making Election Day a state holiday, and setting up a New York Green New Deal like the one Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been promoting in U.S. Congress.

Even Nixon noticed the similarities in Cuomo’s surprisingly progressive ideas, and she is taking the imitation as a compliment. While Cuomo handily beat her during the primary, Nixon says it was all worth it. In a tweet, she said Cuomo’s new left-leaning agenda proves her campaign paid off, even if she’s not living in the governor’s mansion.

As Nixon said in her concession speech, “The blue wave is not only coming for Republicans, it’s coming for Democrats who act like them.” Guess Cuomo decided he needed to start acting like a Democrat instead.