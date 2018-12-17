115 years of new videos were uploaded to Pornhub in 2018

It’s the end of the year, and we all know what that means: 3:30 p.m. darkness, synchronized phone-staring with our entire family, and year-in-review lists. As interesting as it is to see which artist Pitchfork decides made the album of the year (Mitski, naturally), this is also the time of year when companies like Spotify and Instagram pull back the shroud to reveal some of the data they’ve collected on us all.

However, there’s only one company whose data is the most, shall we say, exciting, and they’ve just released the money shot.

Pornhub’s 2018 Year in Review insights takes us on a nightmare journey through the loamy loins of society’s collective id. First, there are the numbers. Pornhub’s daily visits now exceed 100 million, and contributors uploaded a hefty 115 years worth of new video onto the site. That is so much video! A staggering amount. We must really like porn–as in, 33.5-billion-visits-to-Pornhub like. And 92 million daily average visits, which is the equivalent of the populations of Canada, Poland, and Australia.

Aside from the sheer breadth of porn activity on the site, the Year in Review contains all sorts of data points about top searches, age and gender demographics, and time spent on the site. Here are some of the most fascinating things I learned just on a cursory look through all that data:

Stormy Daniels was the number one most-searched porn star of 2018

Fortnite was also searched for in huge numbers, proving I don’t know what exactly

Pornhub’s top four searches by volume remained the same from 2017 to 2018: “lesbian,” “hentai,” “milf,” and “stepmom”

Every single minute of the year, there were 55 views of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Once again, the U.S. is the country with the highest daily traffic to Pornhub. We’re #1! We’re #1!

Out of the 20 major markets, Russia spends the least time per visit on Pornhub, at an average of 7:48

The top gaining category of the year was “Romantic,” which suggests more women are watching porn

By far, the most searched-for term on Pornhub Gay was “Korean”

The most searched terms for women and men were “lesbian” and “Japanese,” respectively

The average age of a Pornhub user is youngest in India, at 29, and oldest in Italy, at 40. (U.S. is 38.)

71.6% of Pornhub’s traffic comes from phones. So think about that when handling a friend’s phone

Have a look through the data yourself here.