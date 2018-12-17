These are the fastest growing new jobs for 2019

If you want to get a glimpse into the future of work, LinkedIn has gazed into the crystal ball. That is, the professional networking platform did an analysis of the roles that companies are hiring for the quickest, the skills needed to get those jobs, and the positions that emerged over the last five years.



Here are the top five: 1. Blockchain Developer Top Skills: Solidity, Blockchain, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency, Node.js

Where They Work: IBM, ConsenSys, Chainyard

Top Industries: Information Technology & Services, Computer Software, Internet

Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, New York City, Atlanta 2. Machine Learning Engineer Top Skills: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, TensorFlow, Apache Spark, Natural Language Processing

Where They Work: Apple, Intel, Nvidia

Top Industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology & Services

Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, Denver, Austin 3. Application Sales Executive Top Skills: Software as a Service, Cloud Applications, Human Capital Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Solution Selling

Where They Work: Oracle, AT&T, Avaya

Top Industries: Information Technology & Services, Telecommunications, Computer Software

Cities Where Demand is High: Boston, Austin, Minneapolis-St. Paul 4. Machine Learning Specialist Top Skills: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Python, Artificial Intelligence

Where They Work: Google, Amazon, Apple

Top Industries: Computer Software, Higher Education, Internet

Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, New York City, Madison 5. Professional Medical Representative Top Skills: Pharmaceutical Sales, Sales Effectiveness, Product Launches, Medical Devices, Gastroenterology

Where They Work: Exact Sciences, Taro Pharmaceuticals, Abbott

Top Industries: Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Hospital & Healthcare

Cities Where Demand is High: Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth

While the surge of technical jobs is no surprise, LinkedIn’s chief economist Guy Berger found that the biggest skills gap isn’t in tech. “Soft skills–like oral communication, leadership, and time management–make up nearly half the list of skills with the largest skills gaps,” he says. This report was created by analyzing LinkedIn’s Economic Graph data from 2014 to 2018, as well as data from LinkedIn Talent Insights. You can view the full list of jobs and skills here.