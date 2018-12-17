These are the fastest growing new jobs for 2019

If you want to get a glimpse into the future of work, LinkedIn has gazed into the crystal ball. That is, the professional networking platform did an analysis of the roles that companies are hiring for the quickest, the skills needed to get those jobs, and the positions that emerged over the last five years.
Here are the top five:
1. Blockchain Developer
Top Skills: Solidity, Blockchain, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency, Node.js
Where They Work: IBM, ConsenSys, Chainyard
Top Industries: Information Technology & Services, Computer Software, Internet
Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, New York City, Atlanta
2. Machine Learning Engineer
Top Skills: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, TensorFlow, Apache Spark, Natural Language Processing
Where They Work: Apple, Intel, Nvidia
Top Industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology & Services
Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, Denver, Austin
3. Application Sales Executive
Top Skills: Software as a Service, Cloud Applications, Human Capital Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Solution Selling
Where They Work: Oracle, AT&T, Avaya
Top Industries: Information Technology & Services, Telecommunications, Computer Software
Cities Where Demand is High: Boston, Austin, Minneapolis-St. Paul
4. Machine Learning Specialist
Top Skills: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Python, Artificial Intelligence
Where They Work: Google, Amazon, Apple
Top Industries: Computer Software, Higher Education, Internet
Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, New York City, Madison
5. Professional Medical Representative
Top Skills: Pharmaceutical Sales, Sales Effectiveness, Product Launches, Medical Devices, Gastroenterology
Where They Work: Exact Sciences, Taro Pharmaceuticals, Abbott
Top Industries: Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Hospital & Healthcare
Cities Where Demand is High: Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth
While the surge of technical jobs is no surprise, LinkedIn’s chief economist Guy Berger found that the biggest skills gap isn’t in tech. “Soft skills–like oral communication, leadership, and time management–make up nearly half the list of skills with the largest skills gaps,” he says.
This report was created by analyzing LinkedIn’s Economic Graph data from 2014 to 2018, as well as data from LinkedIn Talent Insights. You can view the full list of jobs and skills here.