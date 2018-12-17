Instagram, not Facebook, was Russia’s best weapon for getting Trump elected

A new report prepared for the Senate Intelligence committee shows that Instagram, not Facebook, was the most effective tool used by the Russian government-backed Internet Research Agency to swing the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

While the IRA’s social media campaign touched more users on Facebook, its posts on Instagram got far more engagement. The IRA’s ads and posts reached 126 million people on Facebook versus “at least” 20 million users on Instagram, the report states. But as the below chart shows, Instagram users interacted with IRA content far more than Facebook users did. Posts on Instagram got more than four times the likes that Facebook posts did.

The new information comes from a report produced for the Senate Intelligence Committee by the cybersecurity firm New Knowledge, with help from researchers at Columbia University and Canfield Research.

The study found that the main thrusts of the IRA campaign was to convince Democratic voters–especially black voters–that their vote did not matter and that they shouldn’t bother going to the polls. This tactic of voter suppression has also been touted by Trump campaign digital guru Brad Parscale, who will also guide the Trump 2020 campaign’s online efforts.

The New Knowledge Study says the Russian effort to promote Trump and suppress voters is still underway today.

The authors of the report point out that Facebook’s executives made no mention of the importance and effectiveness of Instagram in their remarks in front of Congress this summer. Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion.

The IRA also showed content to 1.4 million Twitter users, and uploaded more than 1,000 videos to YouTube, the study shows. Department of Justice indictments have revealed that the IRA’s campaign to influence the 2016 election may have cost as much as $25 million.