9 CEOs predict what will be their biggest business challenges in 2019

As some CEOs look ahead to the new year–and look back on 2018–they take stock of where their business is going and what hurdles they might face in the coming year. For some, the regulatory landscape of their industry can play a big role in how they scale and appeal to customers; for others, raising funding can prove tricky and take them away from their day-to-day workload and leadership goals.

We asked a number of CEOs across industries what they perceive as their biggest business challenge in 2019.

Scaling without sacrificing culture

“Day in and day out, I’m constantly putting out fires which makes it a challenge to stay focused on the big picture, especially when it comes to building and maintaining our company’s culture. One of our most important tenets is doing right by our students, parents and instructors–in every way possible. As a fast-growing company, we know that the level of service and engagement we provide could easily be compromised. I’m making it a priority to ensure that we hold ourselves accountable every step of the way.”

—Vivian Shen, CEO of coding startup Juni Learning

Navigating regulatory hurdles

“The cannabis industry has so many challenges that our team and industry are navigating every day, from banking to a lack of external services to aggressive regulation. The reality is, this is the business we are in, so we are equipped to handle those types of challenges. What we need to be laser focused on is ensuring that Flow Kana is scaling as fast as possible to meet the consumer demand–and we are growing in the right type of way, prioritizing quality, people, and community.”

—Michael Steinmetz, CEO of cannabis startup Flow Kana

Staying lean but selling big

“We sell to small and medium-sized businesses, so we can’t afford to have a huge sales force. That means that our offer needs to sell itself. We have to communicate really clearly and iterate constantly to ensure we’re making it easy for busy business owners to understand the value of our service.”