Instagram is reshaping the $10B business of interior design

When interior designer Christina Higham found her first client via Instagram, she knew she was onto something. Higham, the owner San Francisco-based Sun Soul Style, cut her professional teeth in tech as a marketing and PR executive for a mobile advertising startup called Fetch. That experience keyed her into the potential of a platform like Instagram as a business tool, but it wasn’t until years later that she saw what the app could do for her own pursuits.

The customer in question was looking at a sconce on West Elm’s website. It was the sort innocuous clicking around that we all do on home furnishing sites, imagining how that coffee table from CB2 or that funky chair from Ikea would look in that vacant spot in the living room. Interior design is a nearly $10 billion business, and advertiser spending on Instagram is set to hit nearly $7B, up from $3.64B in 2017. Design companies also know they have a captive audience, and have concentrated on growing their follower counts as a play for direct advertising. West Elm has 1.8M followers, Ikea has 1.7M, Crate and Barrel 1.3M. They all know social media is another lever to pull when it comes to transforming browsers into buyers, and they’re doing what they can to ratchet up those conversion numbers. View this post on Instagram This ones for all you punks out there ???????? | designed for @sonderstays in San Francisco | ????: @carolvaziri A post shared by Christina Higham (@sun.soul.style) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:06am PDT But back to the sconces. Like a lot of brands, West Elm provides a feed of people who have tagged given items on Instagram so you can see how they look in real people’s homes rather than in the well-manicured, perfectly lit ersatz homes of West Elm’s photo studio. One of those tagged photos was from Higham, who had bought the same sconce months earlier. Higham was working as a professional designer, but her clients had come from word of mouth–this was the first time someone had reached out via Instagram.”It was just someone local who said, ‘Oh, this girl is in San Francisco, I really like her style.’ And that’s how we started working together,” Higham told Fast Company over the phone from her offices in San Francisco. “It wasn’t a huge project, but it felt really good. I was like, wow, tagging and doing all this social media—there’s a real benefit to this.” In the years since, Instagram has become a central part in how Higham finds clients and builds her brand. She estimates that 40% of her business comes from Instagram, and says that the social media platform serves as a way to centralize her archive and inspirations, and showcase her evolution as a designer. “It’s democratized design in a way,” Higham said. “It’s made people feel that anyone can be a designer because they have all of these things at their fingertips.”

Before the calendar turned over to a new millennium, each decade of American design could be easily identified. The ’70s had funky Scandinavian couches and buffets, the ’80s were defined by plexiglass and pastels. The ’90s were bland by comparison, defined by sponge-textured walls and pine-covered kitchens. Fast–forward to the last half of the 2010s, and in the last few years alone we’ve gone from the moody tones of industrial chic to pastel-hued minimalism to neon maximalism. View this post on Instagram Fin!…a mock-up for stage II of the Design Center in a Box competition in Detroit. • • • • #outpostoffice #architecture #designer #architect #knowltonschool #critday #imadethat #next_top_architects #nexttoparchitects #nextarch #superarchitects @critday @imadethat_ @next_top_architects @superarchitects @suckerpunchdaily @archdaily @dezeen @architizer @thearchiologist @designmilk @the_b.n.a @koozarch A post shared by Outpost Office (@outpostoffice) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT The acceleration and saturation of trends isn’t the only development Instagram has ushered in; it’s also speeding up consumption of design. Herrmann and Bigham have seen firsthand how the platform has influenced their incoming students, from the way they understand their own work to how they source inspiration. They encourage their students to use Instagram to keep up with design and architecture trends, and have even taken to helping pupils create a curated feed so they can use the platform to engage with architecture the same way they engage with their friends’ photos of parties and football games. “We’re always challenging our students to think critically about their own work and understand it as a complete project, which is much deeper than what you would get looking at an image for a few seconds,” Bigham tells Fast Company from Columbus. “We want the project to survive that quick viewing.” Those issues with consumption extend to consumer habits as well. Kyle Chayka, a journalist who has written extensively about design trends, wrote about the flattening of taste in his seminal 2016 Welcome to AirSpace and thinks that the surge of Instagram-oriented design creates hyperactive cycles of taste. “People get overexposed instantly,” he tells Fast Company. “It’s as if we’ve gone from overall styles to memes of interior decorating. You have these quirks that are meant to be specific but they end up being the opposite. The incentive is to show what everyone is expecting.” Chayka, who is currently writing book about design minimalism, also sees Instagram creating a market for designers that moves at breakneck speed. “There’s this real-time war to expose yourself fast and wide,” he says, referring to the bombardment of ads for couches and beds users receive on the platform. “It doesn’t make me think of these things as living pieces. It’s about affordability and instant delivery more than it is about originality.” Democratizing design comes with some unique pitfalls. Interior design is, of course, a professional discipline with long-standing conventions. People spend years studying space, color, and psychology to understand how rooms come together and how to interpret the willfully obtuse whims of clients. And, just like every other industry, some designers are better than others. But because policing of image attribution on Instagram is often left to mob justice, sometimes you don’t know whether the majestically appointed room you’re looking at was posted by a designer or a designfluencer.

The debate over ownership in the age of social media won’t disappear anytime soon. Neither will the question of whether or not consumers care about the authenticity of the design they double tap.