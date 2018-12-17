California governor Jerry Brown’s friendship with an oil lobbyist is spurring calls for an investigation

Lucie Gikovich, a longtime friend and former member of California Governor Jerry Brown’s staff, repeatedly lobbied his office on behalf of a group of oil and gas companies that won major concessions from the governor on important state legislation, according to a report released today by a New York-based nonprofit organization.

Gikovich’s decades-long friendship with Brown has previously been reported by the Sacramento Bee, including the fact that he stays at her home while on official business in Washington, D.C. But her oil and gas industry ties have not received attention prior to this report, according to report author Derek Seidman, a research analyst with the Public Accountability Initiative, which is funded by foundations and the American Federation of Teachers.

“She’s someone that Brown clearly completely trusts and yet is being extremely well-paid by her clients to lobby on behalf of their interests,” said Seidman, whose report is titled, “The California Oil Veto: The Lobbyist Behind Governor Jerry Brown’s Concessions to Big Oil.” Gikovich, who works with the D.C.-based Crane Group, has lobbied Brown’s office on behalf of corporate clients for a range of industries since 2011. Gikovich, her business partner, and her firm have donated $114,500 to Brown’s campaigns over the years.

For her part, Gikovich denies having an outsized influence on Brown and minimizes her role in legislation that the report says she influenced. “Governor Brown, more than anyone I know, makes up his own mind after hearing from all sides and carefully analyzing all aspects of the issues,” she wrote in an email. “He makes his decisions on the merits, regardless of his relationships with those involved.”

Evan Westrup, a spokesperson for the governor, added a few choice words about the then unpublished report, when it was described to him in an email. “This report is about as factual–and substantive–as a tweet from Donald Trump,” said Westrup. “On these bills–and the thousands of others that have crossed his desk–the focus has always been on what’s best for California, which is why the state’s record of climate action is unmatched in the Western world.”

The Public Accountability Initiative’s report builds on a longstanding critique of the California governor who, many environmentalists claim, has been too cozy with Big Oil interests in spite of his reputation as a national leader in combating global climate change and reducing demand for fossil fuels in the state. The report also calls on incoming governor Gavin Newsom to investigate Gikovich’s lobbying efforts in California and to “sever the state’s ties to Gikovich.”