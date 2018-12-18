Turn your Christmas tree into a crazy animated light show with this app

I hate LED Christmas lights. They’re so cold compared with the charm of incandescent bulbs. But oh-my-twinkling-goodness, check out these app-controlled Wi-Fi Christmas tree lights–I need to have them right now.

The $130 Twinkly LED String Lights connect to your Wi-Fi network so you can control them with the free Twinkly App for iOS and Android. First, you set them up any way you want on your tree. It doesn’t really matter how you place them. Then, once the lights are on your Wi-Fi network, you use the app to detect the lights. Just point your phone or tablet’s camera at the lights, and its computer vision system will map where each LED bulb is located in physical space. The app will then display an exact graphical representation of the lights right on your device’s screen, which will allow you to manipulate them any way you want–individually!

Since they are RGB color LEDs, you can draw designs with any color on the app, which will automagically light up the corresponding bulbs on the tree at the touch of a finger.

The app also comes with animated presets, although some of them will either drive your pets crazy or, hopefully, hypnotize them into unconsciousness. The manufacturer also claims that, if you use various sets, you can sync them to animate simultaneously.

You can buy them in a 175-LED package or 225-LED package for $30 more. They can also be controlled through Google Assistant.