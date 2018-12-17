Teen vape use doubled in the last year

Despite being a $16 billion company, the e-cigarette startup Juul has lately had a rough go of it . This is because, despite its best efforts, the company is consistently associated with teens’ penchant for vaping. And a new survey isn’t going to help this impression.

According to a study conducted by the University of Michigan–which has been happening on an annual basis since 1975–twice as many high schoolers used electronic cigarette devices this year compared to the year before. The survey, which queried 45,000 people, found that one in five high school seniors vaped nicotine at least once in the last month. This, writes the Associated Press, is an “unprecedented jump.”

This comes as companies like Juul try to clean up their act to avoid further scrutiny from regulators. The company has been accused of marketing to teens specifically, which it has denied. All the same, the numbers from this survey are sure to indicate that high schoolers are vaping nicotine more than ever before.

The silver lining of this study, however, is that teen use of other substances–like alcohol, cocaine, and heroine–has declined. So at least there’s that.

