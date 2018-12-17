Google will open a new $1 billion dollar campus in NYC

Google has announced that it is planning to open a new campus in New York City that will cost more than a billion dollars. The company has lease agreements at 315 and 345 Hudson Street in New York City as well as a letter of intent to lease space at 550 Washington Street. In total, the new campus will cover 1.7 million square feet of space, and Google says the Hudson Square campus will be the primary location for the company’s New York-based Global Business Organization–the search giant’s sales division.

Google says the new Hudson Square campus will give it the ability to more than double its current staff of 7,000 in the city over the next decade, meaning by 2028 Google could employ at least 14,000 people in NYC. But though Google is announcing the new campus today, it’ll be a few years before anyone can move in. Google says the buildings at 315 and 345 Hudson Street will be ready for employees starting in 2020, and the 550 Washington Street location will be ready in 2022.

Google isn’t the only tech giant opening new major campuses outside of its home state of California. Just last week Apple announced that it will open a new $1 billion campus in Austin, which will create more than 15,000 new jobs in the city.