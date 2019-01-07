Putting the fun in financial planning

Combining an entertaining experiential exhibition with sound financial sense, Prudential’s “escape room” was a clever take on a popular trend. Featured at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, the exhibit challenged participants to solve a series of personal finance-related challenges in order to, as the title put it, “escape your parents’ basement.” Part heart-pounding game, part financial education, the escape room proved to be a hit for all who participated. Here’s how some attendees navigated their way through the rooms.