How introducing paternity leave can change women’s career opportunities

In 2015, a number of major companies jumped on the bandwagon to provide generous parental leave. Given that the United States–unlike the rest of the developed world–doesn’t have a federally mandated paid leave policy, this perk was seen by many as a way that companies compete for talent . And it’s not just for birth mothers. These generous policies include fathers, as well as adoptive parents.

Some companies believe that the benefits go beyond attracting talent. EY and American Express, for example, are of the view that instituting generous paternity leave policies can help increase the leadership pipeline for women in the company, and contribute to employee loyalty and retention in the long term. After all, women tend to be penalized for taking the time off to have children. When they come back, they might find themselves relegated to the “mommy track“–with very few paths to advancement and leadership roles, or punished for requesting flexible arrangements. This has caused many women to drop out of the workforce altogether.

But both companies acknowledge that to fix this issue, they have to go beyond introducing generous leave policies. They needed to make it culturally acceptable for both mothers and fathers to take that leave, and eliminate the stigma that often comes with new parents who choose to be absent from the office when their child is born. Both recently spoke to Fast Company and shared what they’re currently doing to get themselves closer to that goal.

The business case for paternity leave

Currently, EY offers 16 weeks of fully paid leave for its U.S. employees for both biological and adoptive parents. American Express offers 20 weeks for both mothers and fathers, with an additional six weeks for mothers who have given birth and require medical leave.

Both tell Fast Company that the introduction of that policy required them to present a “strong business case” to the top leaders of the company. “It was not as complicated as I would have thought,” says Karyn Twaronite, partner and EY’s global diversity & inclusiveness officer. EY surveyed 10,000 workers and found that millennials (who make up most of their workforce) were twice as likely to be in dual-income households. They also found that a significant percentage would leave the U.S. to go to another country with better parental leave policies. “Offering paid parental leave around the world had a more significant robust pipeline for women,” says Twaronite. “This would serve a number of problems, but it would serve as a business pipeline builder.”

American Express introduced their 20-week policy out of a survey that they conducted to determine what was important to their workforce. Out of all the initiatives they suggested, “This is the one that took off,” says David Kasiarz, executive vice president, global total rewards and medical at American Express. For Kasiarz, the main argument for introducing such a policy was that it would bring “greater loyalty to the company.” Like EY, American Express also found that for many of their younger workers, childcare is no longer the domain of just one parent. It wasn’t just women who were having conversations about children, says Kasiarz, “It’s men and women asking, What do you do when you think about having children? How do you ensure they’re healthy?” Kasiarz tells Fast Company.

On eliminating the stigma

Kasiarz and Twaronite both tell Fast Company that they knew it would take more than introducing the policy to make employees feel empowered to take advantage of it, and assuage any worries that doing so will negatively impact their careers. “People come to work with their own history, their own preconceived notions,” admits Twaronite. One of the skepticisms that she heard when EY introduced the policy was that fathers were less likely to take leave, let alone the full 16 weeks. She didn’t find this to be the case. Instead, she is seeing the number of fathers taking advantage of the leave grow every year. “Dads want it, dads are taking it.”