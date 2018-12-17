Founders, here’s how to build meaningful relationships with VCs

It’s no secret that venture capital is relationship-driven. That partly explains the demographics of the industry, which skew heavily white and male–and, in turn, the types of founders VCs often gravitate toward. Nearly three quarters of U.S. firms don’t have a single female partner, and in 2017, women-led startups received just 2% of venture capital dollars .

But founders can take certain steps to foster relationships with investors over time. Whether you’ve snagged a meeting with a VC firm or secured funding, five VCs share how founders can better navigate and strengthen their relationships with investors.

Be up front about bad news

“There is a saying that bad news should go out to investors instantly, while good news can wait,” says Upal Basu, a general partner at NGP Capital. “The opposite is far more common.”

But the bad news is often just as important–if not more important–than the good news. If your company has customer retention issues or is on the verge of missing quarterly numbers, your investors should be in the know.

“The most successful relationships are where the founder reaches out very quickly to their investors when they foresee a problem,” Basu says. “Good VCs are patient and recognize that a company will have ups and downs through their process and do not get flustered easily.”

As Sam Wick, the head of ventures at UTA Ventures, points out, sharing that kind of information freely can also help guide VCs through future investments. “While an investor’s insights can help founders grow a successful business, the founder’s insights and relationships are equally as valuable,” Wick says. “It really is a two-way street.”

Make time for face-to-face meetings

J.J. Kasper, the founder of Blue Collective, recommends a simple strategy for maintaining good relationships with investors: Carve out time for them the way you would for friends. “This means take time out of your schedule on a regular basis to meet with VCs face-to-face,” Kasper says.