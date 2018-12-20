Walker & Company founder Tristan Walker carries a 207-year old book with him for inspiration

Entrepreneur Tristan Walker founded Walker & Company in 2013 with a mission to create health and beauty products for people of color. Earlier this month, it was announced that Procter & Gamble was acquiring the company for an undisclosed sum. That doesn’t mean Walker is retiring anytime soon, though. In fact, Walker may be busier than ever as he takes the reins as CEO of the newly wholly owned subsidiary, growing his men’s shaving brand, Bevel, and his women’s hair care brand, Form.
Here, Walker reveals his tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.
What classic product do you believe nobody’s ever improved on?
The safety razor! Get a Bevel.
What’s a product that you are currently in love with?
My Peloton bike. The bike has completely changed my lifestyle for the better. Peloton conveniently delivers amazing content that inspires me to work out (almost) every day. Even though we ride the bike at home, I feel connected to a large, inspiring, and supportive community of people who have a strong desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
What service can you not live without?
Sonos + Spotify/Tidal. I love music, and I love playing music loudly. Between my office and my home, I use about 12 Sonos devices I’ve collected over the years.
What’s your necessary vice?
Haribo Gummi Bears are life.
What’s your Off Switch?
I love reading. I’d say it’s my On Switch too. Novels, poetry, plays, anything I can get my hands on. I try to read up to an hour or two before bed.
What books are on your nightstand?
Robert MacFarlane’s Landmarks: A fun book giving power to what he calls “the literature of nature,” the power of words to shape one’s own vision of the world. It’s a beautiful book.
Samuel Kirkham’s Kirkham’s Grammar: A favorite book, which many people say helped shape Abraham Lincoln’s prose. This book is a fun treatise on the science of language. I have a copy that was published in 1811, and I’ve carried it with my everywhere I’ve gone throughout the past year.
Isabel Wilkerson, The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration: This book chronicles and contextualizes the 20th century Black American refugee crisis in the United States, it’s incredible.
The Complete Histories of Polybius: Polybius details events during the 53 years in which ancient Rome became a dominant world power. His writing style is succinct, direct, and honest. It’s great.
The Bible: My sustenance. Every day.