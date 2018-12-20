Walker & Company founder Tristan Walker carries a 207-year old book with him for inspiration

Entrepreneur Tristan Walker founded Walker & Company in 2013 with a mission to create health and beauty products for people of color. Earlier this month, it was announced that Procter & Gamble was acquiring the company for an undisclosed sum. That doesn’t mean Walker is retiring anytime soon, though. In fact, Walker may be busier than ever as he takes the reins as CEO of the newly wholly owned subsidiary, growing his men’s shaving brand, Bevel, and his women’s hair care brand , Form.

Here, Walker reveals his tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What classic product do you believe nobody’s ever improved on?

The safety razor! Get a Bevel.

What’s a product that you are currently in love with?

My Peloton bike. The bike has completely changed my lifestyle for the better. Peloton conveniently delivers amazing content that inspires me to work out (almost) every day. Even though we ride the bike at home, I feel connected to a large, inspiring, and supportive community of people who have a strong desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

What service can you not live without?