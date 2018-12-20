5 ways to keep your brain sharp during the holidays

As a neuroscientist, I’m often asked to recommend quick ways to boost brain function, particularly at this time of the year. It’s a happy time, but I also see many friends and clients struggle, mainly because they’re burning the candle at both ends.

Most of us make too many social commitments during the holidays, and we give ourselves a well-deserved break from our usual rules on diet, exercise, and drinking. This is fine up to a point, but then we expect our brains to pick up the slack, and when we can’t bounce back right away, we get frustrated.

The good news is there are measures that we can take to keep our brain in a not-so-depleted shape. This December, avoid the trap by introducing some “holiday-proofing” measures. Here are five ways to ensure your mood and cognitive function stay in peak condition:

Focus on the positive

It’s common to feel resentment when holiday demands mount up, particularly if you have to tiptoe around tricky family expectations and feel the pressure to spend a fortune on gifts. But you can avoid simmering negativity by keeping a gratitude diary during December.

Research shows that your brain can change significantly when you routinely write down three things that you’re grateful for. A study on young adults found that those who kept gratitude journals showed increases in determination, attention, enthusiasm, and energy. A separate study published in 2013 discovered that patients with chronic pain who reported feeling higher levels of gratitude had less depression and anxiety and slept better.

Forgive yourself

It’s easy for guilt to creep in at this time of year. Perhaps you had a big night out, and you felt terrible the next day. Your first instinct might be to text your friends and go on a self-loathing rant. But that’s not going to help you.

I often use a forgiveness ritual with my clients that I personally found helpful and cathartic. I ask them to repeat the following phrases until they feel true: Thank you, I’m sorry, I love you, I forgive you, I release you.