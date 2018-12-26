The 12 cleverest tech ideas of 2018

This is the time of the year where we tech journalists like to talk about big things: The best products, the major trends, the colossal screw-ups.

Still, why not take some time to appreciate the little things? Sometimes the best ideas in tech aren’t the ones that transform lives, but the smaller-scale innovations that make our daily routines a bit easier, or prove to the rest of the industry that there’s a better way to do things. Herewith, a tribute to the cleverest ideas we saw this year.

Notification killer

With Android 9 Pie, Google made a big deal about the “Digital Wellbeing” feature that can monitor and limit your time with specific apps. That’s a nice addition, but Android 9’s most mindful new feature is much more subtle: When the system notices that you routinely swipe away notifications from a particular app, it’ll offer to disable those notifications permanently. This is the most proactive step yet by a mobile operating system to deal with notification overload.

Notch begone!

“The fewer moving parts, the better” is a good rule of thumb for consumer tech products, so it’s anybody’s guess how well the Vivo Nex phone’s motorized, pop-up selfie cam will hold up over time. Still, it does make the phone pretty to look at, with no unsightly camera notch to break up the all-screen design. At a time when many Android phone makers are embarrassing themselves with cheap iPhone X clones, you have to admire this small act of resistance.

The spill-resistant smartwatch

Even if you never have to use the Apple Watch Series 4’s automatic fall detection, you might appreciate that it’s there. Apple trained the Watch’s motion detection algorithms to recognize the distinct upward gesture that our arms make reflexively during a hard fall. If you take a tumble, you can then notify emergency services and your emergency contacts by swiping on the screen; the Watch will do so automatically if you’re not moving after a minute or so. Along with the Series 4’s built-in ECG, this feature could help save lives.

A new breed of bundling

The idea of bundling services together at a discount is neither new nor innovative, but the partnership between Hulu and Spotify is more inspired than most. Although the two companies aren’t related, they probably figure the same crowd that’s interested in streaming on-demand video might also want to stream on-demand music. Those who pay for both can now get a $5 per month discount. The bundle is both a fine growth tactic and a sly way to migrate customers out of Apple’s billing system (and corresponding 30% cut of subscription revenues), as the only way to get the deal is directly through Spotify’s website.

Over here, Uber

To spare you from gesticulating wildly on crowded street corners, Uber now lets you light up your phone’s screen with a unique color. The feature, called “Spotlight,” is supposed to help drivers pick riders out of a crowd, and prevent passengers from having to hunt for their ride when it doesn’t have its own light-up “Beacon” on the dashboard.