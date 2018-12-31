Why goal setting shouldn’t just happen on New Year’s Eve

The countdown to the new year is on. It’s that time when we reflect upon the previous year and set big goals for the year ahead. Maybe you’ve already written down your goals, said them out loud to family and friends, or made a vision board.

While many of us start January 1 with great goals and plans for the year, around mid-February (or earlier), life gets in the way and all those amazing goals start to drift further and further away.

Lara Casey, creator of the Powersheets Intentional Goal Planner, CEO of Cultivate What Matters, and author of Cultivate: A Grace-Filled Guide to Growing an Intentional Life, says many of our New Year’s resolutions fail because the traditional method of goal planning is faulty. Goal setting, says Casey, shouldn’t be a once-a-year event, but should become part of our regular routine.

Here, she shares her tips for incorporating goal setting into your daily life:

1. Create your “big picture”

Say you want to start your own catering company in 2019. Look ahead five or 10 years from now and picture what your life looks like having accomplished this goal. Who are the people in your life? What are you doing? Where do you live? What does your home look like? What does your storefront sign look like? Pick out all the little details and create your big picture.

“So many of us are scared to think of that question. It seems too far away, but when you think big picture, it’s a gut check for today,” says Casey. What you see in the big picture will tell you what really matters to you and what doesn’t, and will help you to determine whether the things you’re doing today and the decisions you make today are pointing you towards achieving the big picture, or away from it.

2. Break your goal into even smaller steps than you think you need

We’ve all heard the goal setting mantra of breaking down a big goal into small steps, but Casey says the steps have to be much smaller than we think. When reaching a wellness goal, for example. The first step can’t be “I’m going to exercise three days a week.” Although that may sound like a small step, the real small step for our brains is putting on our gym shoes. Remember, our brains don’t really like change, so we need to trick our brain into adopting the new habit by breaking things down into small steps that it can handle.