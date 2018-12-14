This funny video suggests maximizing your productivity is ruining your life

Who: Tech-skewering YouTubers KRAZAM.

Why we care: On the surface, it may look like the protagonist of The Hustle is doing all the right things. Some of his productivity life hacks are ones that Fast Company may have even endorsed over the years, in our ongoing mission to elucidate how successful people manage their days. (To be fair, we’re also committed to explaining how some such work-life workarounds are garbage.) But as the video goes on, it becomes alarmingly clear that our hero’s commitment to cutting the clutter out of his time has made him an antisocial worker bee thriving on deprivation and self-satisfaction. It’s a wake-up call to the rise-and-grind set to not let crushing it at work get in the way of one’s humanity. And best of all, the video clocks in at just under two minutes, so you can probably fit it in on your pre-7 a.m. high-intensity interval training on the treadmill before logging into Slack for the day.