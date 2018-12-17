Snapchat memories 2018: Here’s how to see your “year end” story

Almost all social media platforms now offer their users a “year in review” roundup highlighting their best posts of the previous 12 months–and Snapchat is no different. After first rolling out a “year in review” feature, which Snapchat officially calls your “Year End Story,” in 2017 , the company has brought it back this year.

As a Snap spokesperson tells me, “Your Year End Story is designed to celebrate the variety of emotions, events, and content captured on Snap and saved to the Memories feature throughout the year, including travels, outdoor adventures, sunsets, music, animals, and even your selfies.” In other words, the year-end story packages a user’s favorite Snaps of 2018 into a nostalgic-filled, singular Story.

The Year End Story feature is available to all Snapchat users with one big caveat: You must have saved enough content in Snapchat’s Memories archive throughout the year in order for your Year End Story to spawn in the app. “For those Snapchatters who haven’t, just make sure to save a variety of Snaps to your Memories in 2019,” the Snap spokesperson says.

So how do you view your Snapchat Year End Story? It’s simple: Just open the Snapchat app and tap on the Memories icon as you normally would. Your Year End Story will appear under the Snaps tab at the top of the screen. The story will be titled “My 2018 in Snaps.” Just tap it to see your Snapchat year in review.

Snap will begin rolling out its Year End Story to all users globally over the course of this week. Oh, and you don’t need to keep your Year End Story to yourself. If you like what it contains, you can save it, send it to friends directly, or post it to your Story, too.