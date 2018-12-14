YouTube removed 1.67 million channels last quarter for breaking community guidelines

Google’s video-sharing platform removed a staggering 1,667,587 channels from the site between July and September this year, its most recent community guidelines enforcement report states . Keep in mind that’s 1.67 million channels–not just videos. This is the first time the company’s community guidelines enforcement report has broken down removals of entire channels.

The report states that an overwhelming majority of the channels removed, 468,458 of them, or 79.6%, were taken offline due to the channels being spam, scams, or featuring other misleading content. 73,924 channels, or 12.6% of those removed, were taken down for featuring nudity or sexual acts. 26,529 channels, or 4.5% of those taken down, were removed for violations involving child safety. The rest of the channels removed were taken down for a myriad of violations including impersonation, promotion of violence, harassment and cyberbullying, hateful or abusive content, and other community guideline offenses.

In all, 7,845,400 individual videos were removed from YouTube last quarter. 6.3 million of the videos removed were automatically flagged by YouTube’s systems, while just a little more than 878,000 were flagged by an individual trusted flagger. Random users flagged another 547,000 videos, while NGOs flagged around 32,000, and government agencies flagged 34 videos. An overwhelming majority, 74.5%, of the videos flagged for removal were removed before being viewed a single time.