Congress seems really bad at understanding technology

Earlier this week Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before Congress regarding transparency and accountability about the company’s data collection. The questioning of the CEO of one of tech’s most powerful companies was something that was long overdue–unfortunately many of the wrong people were asking the questions.

That’s because at times it seemed like several congressman only had a rudimentary understanding about Google and how the internet works in general, as the NowThis “highlights” reel below shows.

But this wasn’t the first time Congress flubbed an opportunity to ask hard-hitting questions of tech’s most powerful CEOs. Back in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat in front of Congress to face questioning about the social media giant’s policies. Again, many of the questions fielded to Zuckerberg were wasted because it appeared that those questioning him just had no idea about how social media works.

Perhaps it’s time for some tech journalists to run for Congress?