Taylor Swift is coming to Netflix

Your holiday dreams are about to come true, if a live Taylor Swift show is what you dream of. Yesterday, the beloved (and sometimes derided) pop star announced she inked a deal with Netflix to air a film about her most recent Reputation tour.

She put the trailer on her Instagram account:

The preview shows some behind-the-scenes footage as well as, of course, Swift singing and dancing. “I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” she wrote on the Instagram post.

This is all part of Netflix’s attempt to keep growing at all costs. It’s spending $8 billion a year on programming–and some analysts fear new competition will make growth difficult for the streaming service. A Taylor Swift movie is one way to keep a certain type of younger person on the platform. It is anyone’s guess how much Netflix paid Swift for the rights.

The concert film will be available January 31. Something to watch while pregaming New Year’s festivities, I suppose.