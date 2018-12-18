Social media predictions for 2019: a return to personal authenticity

To say 2018 was a tumultuous year for social media is an understatement. Simmering issues with privacy and data integrity came to a boil at Facebook, with effects felt at the highest levels of government. Networks in the crosshairs of congressional investigations have had to reckon with their own power and potential for abuse, while users have been left to question the larger impact of social media on politics, culture, and civic discourse.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Companies who succeed in social media in 2019 will find creative ways to leverage LinkedIn’s unique place in the social universe–at the intersection of the “personal” and the “professional.” A natural choice for B2B marketing, LinkedIn is also, increasingly, a channel to reach affluent consumers. Of it’s half-billion members, 44% make more than $75,000, and more than half boast a college degree. Meanwhile, in a record-tight labor market where recruitment is an existential challenge for many businesses, the network also offers an ideal platform to showcase employer brand, i.e., a company’s culture and reputation as a place to work. Case in point: A LinkedIn blog post on how much we value our Hootsuite sales team and how hard it is to find great tech salespeople led to more than 1,000 visits to our career page and 100-plus applications. Group logic The Facebook Group isn’t a new innovation. Spaces for people to gather and discuss specific subjects–from pets and hobbies to celebrities–date to the platform’s earliest days. But, the renewed interest in privacy and intimacy among users means Groups are suddenly having their moment. In the past year, Facebook Group membership is up 40%, with 1.4 billion people now using Groups every month. Indeed, well before Cambridge Analytica reached its crescendo, the platform had recalibrated its algorithms to prioritize engagement with friends, family, and Groups, while down-ranking public content shared by businesses, brands, and media. In 2019, succeeding on social means finding ways to tap into resurgent interest in Groups and users’ desire to have a safe enclave for discussion on otherwise unruly social platforms. And, here, exclusivity can help. Brands like Condé Nast have had extraordinary success with carefully focused “Closed Groups,” where users have to seek permission from an admin before viewing or posting content. For instance, the publisher’s Women Who Travel Closed Facebook Group counts more than 50,000 members, three-quarters of whom are active on a daily basis. Scaling Groups without losing intimacy is not without its challenges: active moderation and restraint when it comes to overt sales pitches are keys. But companies that tap into shifting user tastes and shifting network algorithms stand to see big gains this year. Social ads overload Ads, blasted at us in myriad different forms–as sponsored stories, promoted posts, suggested follows, and more–are now a staple of every social channel. Indeed, Facebook alone now accounts for nearly a quarter of all digital ad spending in the U.S., and more than three-quarters of respondents to our survey have invested in social ads or plan to do so in the next year. But ads aren’t without challenges. Competition for limited feed space has driven prices up: on Facebook, cost per thousand impressions (a standard industry measurement known as CPM) jumped 112% in the past year. Meanwhile, users inundated with sales pitches and increasingly wary of clickbait are growing more adept at filtering ads out, either skimming over them or using ad blocking tools. In other words, while companies may be paying more than ever for ads in 2019, that’s no guarantee anyone’s going to pay attention. What’s urgently needed is the pairing of ad money with an equal investment of time, creativity, and targeting savvy. Just squeezing a bland banner ad into a news feed doesn’t cut it any longer. Savvy brands like Spotify and Netflix are instead thinking of social ads as full-fledged “campaigns”–high-concept, high-production value initiatives designed to generate engagement and discussion. They’re incorporating video, motion graphics, and even AR, and fully leveraging the multimedia Stories format. They’re also increasingly relying on ad targeting tools, which enable easy A/B testing with hundreds of variants, to fine-tune audiences and optimize ad spend. Social gets personal Another manifestation of the inward turn among social users: the ascent of messaging platforms. Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp (both owned by Facebook) now count more than 2.8 billion users between them. Add in popular Chinese platforms like WeChat and QQ, and most of the planet is now on messaging apps. Rather than sharing openly on social networks, these users are opting to engage in private or small group conversations. For companies, this raises new challenges in 2019. As eyeballs shift to private feeds, are messaging channels the next hot platform for reaching customers? Or will users resent the intrusion into “their space”?

advertisement

While the verdict remains out, one area where there’s clear demand for more messaging is customer service. Nine out of 10 consumers want to use messaging to communicate with businesses, though fewer than half of businesses responding to our survey have implemented messaging apps. AI-powered messaging bots represent a tempting option for bridging that gap, but they’re hardly a panacea–an estimated 70% of Facebook bot interactions fail and require human intervention. Scaling without losing the human touch, always easier said than done, will be key. Makeup company Sephora offers a model for how to do this right in 2019, deploying an army of chatbots to help with tutorials and product suggestions but having real humans on call when a customer requires more help. Zooming out, what’s clear above all is that social paradigms are shifting. In the beginning, social media was a place to connect in meaningful ways, with people you actually knew or, at the least, wanted to know. Dramatic growth and global popularity changed those intimate spaces into wild, sometimes scary, digital jungles, filled with dubious actors, suspect claims, and aggressive sales pitches. But users have clearly had enough. They’re insisting on more value and transparency in exchange for their time and information. They want to be treated like individuals, not demographics. The pendulum is swinging back to social’s roots: real, personal and authentic.