Amy Schumer’s new clothing line is light and relaxed like Amy Schumer

When Amy Schumer gets dressed in the morning, she wants her clothes to make her feel like she is wearing a cloud. She often struggles to find off-the-rack clothing that suits her body and makes her feel good. Schumer speaks frequently about challenging the entertainment industry’s unrealistic expectations about what a woman’s body should look like. And she’s shared that she struggles to find clothes that look flattering. “Sometimes I just want to throw in the towel and say, no I don’t want to do standup tonight,” she said in an interview with Maria Shriver.

As a successful actress and comedian, Schumer is fortunate to have a personal stylist and costume designer, Leesa Evans, who can make her clothes from scratch. Schumer and Evans met on the set of the 2015 movie Trainwreck, but since then, Evans has made Schumer many outfits that look elegant but feel, in Evans’s words, like “sweat pant alternatives.”

Schumer and Evans believe they have a marketable idea on their hands, and so they worked together on a new line of clothing that drops this week at Saks Off 5th, Saks’ less expensive sister store. The new brand is cheekily called Le Cloud, a name that reflects Schumer’s personal preference for soft, comfortable apparel. The 23-piece collection consists of jumpsuits, maxi dresses, pencil skirts, and crop pants, all made from soft, light fabrics, like crepe, terry, and satins.

The pieces are designed to be affordable, ranging from $38 to $248, and in sizes ranging from zero to 20, although Schumer says she would like to go all the way to size 40 eventually. And 30% of net proceeds from Le Cloud will go to supporting Stylefund, a charity cofounded by Schumer and Evans to encourage women to use fashion as a tool to feel more confident in their own bodies.