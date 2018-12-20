CEO Insights: 5 Essential Bits of Advice for Every Entrepreneur

Y’vonne Ormond is CEO and Founder of 5P Consulting , a business transformation consulting firm that aims to improve business productivity through process and technology. 5P Consulting currently uses Salesforce Essentials as its CRM solution.

Salesforce recently sat down with Y’vonne to hear her inspiring story of building a small business, learn what advice she has for other entrepreneurs, and to find out how technology is helping her business is reach high growth.

Q: How did life lead you to entrepreneurship?

I’ve been in the technology industry for 25 years. I’m a business-facing technologist, which basically means I have a background in finance and business. However, I stumbled into being a software engineer early on in my career. This resulted in a passion for data and solution creativity.After hitting the 20-year mark of working for enterprise-size organizations, I decided I needed a change. I experienced some life-threatening health challenges – all while taking care of my two sons with their own unique needs. A culmination of it all really made me stop and reflect on what I really wanted to do on a daily basis and the people I do it with.

As a mom to two boys (now 15 and 10 years old), I realized I didn’t want to be traveling for the rest of my career. I wanted to be home at dinner at 5 p.m., part of their educational and sports activities. I wanted to be at my eldest son’s rugby game and my youngest son’s classroom field trips. I just wanted to be there for them and appreciate some of the simple, yet finer moments as a mom, like mom carpooling. So, I decided it was time for me to create something bigger than me with a mission that I could stand by each and every day. I wanted to use this as a springboard for creating an environment that would help other parents, like myself, spend time with their families while still making a living doing something they were truly passionate about, too.

As you get older and see life quickly pass by before your eyes, you start to realize just how precious – and fragile – this life really is. That’s why, if I was going to have to spend time at work, I was determined to do it my way. So I became an entrepreneur.

Q: How did you get the idea for your business?

I wanted to start a different kind of consulting firm; specifically, a firm focused on delighting customers and providing an autonomous environment that gives creative freedom to my team. I did not want our drivers to be sales or product utilization; I wanted our drivers to be feelings and action-driven, for example:

Do you feel good about the work you’re doing?

Do you feel good about the team you work with?

Do you feel good about the value you provide in your client solutions?

Do you feel good about the mission of giving back?

Our team is action- and results-focused with a framework that provides transparency to our clients, so they never have to guess where their project is at or where their money has been spent. We create a culture of partnership with our clients all the way to the point of delivery.