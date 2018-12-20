From Big to Small: How Ex-Google SVP Laszlo Bock Aims for Big Growth with His Small Business, Humu

Laszlo Bock is the co-founder and CEO of Humu . Previously, he was the Senior Vice President of People Operations at Google from 2006 to 2016. Laszlo is credited with creating the field of People Analytics, the application of academic-quality rigor and Google-paced innovation to people management. Prior to joining Google, Bock served in executive roles at General Electric and as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller, WORK RULES! , a practical guide to help people find meaning in work and improve the way they live and lead.

Q: You led a huge organization at Google and built an award-winning culture there — what motivated you to take the leap into building your own startup?

A: I believe that you can have a disproportionate impact on the world around you through HR. We spend more time working than we do anything else. In my old job, Google’s leadership supported open sourcing and the sharing of a lot of what we did on the people side.

But I really wanted to keep making more and more of a difference — and not just at Google. I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could combine the lessons learned at Google with what I’d seen at other companies I was privileged enough to interact with, and combining them all in a way that could actually make all companies work better for everyone, everywhere.

I realized the only way to do this was to build a team and develop it ourselves.

Q: What were some learnings from your experience working at large organizations that were helpful in your entrepreneurial journey? Were there any surprises that didn’t translate to the startup environment?

A: My past roles have been both fantastic and terrible preparation for startup life in a number of ways.

Terrible in that there’s a skill-set a founder and CEO needs that’s hard to build inside of consulting or HR. In those functions, you’re often able to influence decisions that affect the future of the business but rarely able to make the decisions yourself.

At the same time, however, it has been fantastic preparation. Every company likes to say they put people first. However, in practical matters, most companies don’t. They come to realize that putting these words into action takes a lot of work. I’ve found myself in a unique position — both as a leader of a team determined to put people first every day and also as a partner and advisor working with other senior leaders to ensure they live up to their best intentions — to make those “people first” talking points a reality.